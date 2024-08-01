What exactly are the new rules around XL bully dogs in Scotland?

It is now illegal to own an XL bully dog in Scotland without an exemption certificate.

This follows restrictions previously introduced earlier this year, and follows similar legislation that has been brought in south of the border.

But what exactly are the rules, and how do they differ in Scotland than in England and Wales?

What are the rules in Scotland?

In Scotland, new rules placing restrictions on XL bully dogs came into force on February 23. It is now illegal to breed, sell, exchange, gift, advertise, rehome, abandon or allow one of these dogs to stray.

Owners must also have their dogs neutered, microchipped and muzzled and on a lead when in public, including when in a car. Anyone found to be breaching the rules could face a fine of up to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of up to £5,000.

Further rules have now come into effect - from August 1, it is illegal to own an XL bully dog in Scotland unless a person has an exemption certificate or has applied for one and is waiting for it to be processed.

The deadline to apply for an exemption certificate was July 31.

How does this differ from England and Wales?

In England and Wales, it is already an offence to own an XL bully dog without an exemption certificate. This rule came into force on February 1.

The woman who died earlier this year after her dogs attacked her had exemption certificates for both her dogs, and was therefore not in breach of the law.

As the ban is already in force south of the border, the deadline to apply for an exemption certificate has also passed. All new applications now need to be authorised by a court order.