Rapist has prison sentence increased after Crown appeal.

A British Army captain who raped a woman in her Edinburgh home after meeting her through an internet dating app has had his prison sentence increased.

Calum MacGregor was jailed for four years and six months in February after previously being found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) asked the Appeal Court to consider imposing a longer custodial term due to the serious nature of the offence.

The original sentence has now been quashed after the appeal was upheld by a panel of three judges.

MacGregor will now serve six years and six months in custody.

While sentence is rightfully the domain of the independent judiciary, the balance of justice is served by the Crown being allowed to appeal in limited circumstances. The Appeal Court has set a high test to be satisfied this can happen.

The sentence must be unduly lenient, meaning it falls outside the range of sentences which the judge could reasonably have considered appropriate, having taken account of all relevant factors.

Laura Buchan, Deputy Crown Agent, said: “Prosecutors have a responsibility to consider appeals based upon undue leniency in sentencing. Such appeals are rare.

“Today’s decision to increase Calum MacGregor’s sentence for rape provides public reassurance that the impact of sexual offences on victims will be acknowledged by those in the criminal justice system."

MacGregor, 30, met the victim on a dating app before going on to sexually assault and rape her in December 2021. He was found guilty by a jury following three days of evidence.