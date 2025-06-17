A man has been jailed for the serious sexual assault of a teenage girl in Edinburgh.

An Edinburgh man who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl after dragging her into woods has been jailed.

Valentin Tica, 24, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday to eight years in prison, backdated to November 2023. He previously pleaded guilty on May 20.

The court heard that Tica, who is originally from Romania, faces deportation to his homeland at the end of his jail sentence, where he faces a further 12-month prison term for assault.

He was also given a non-harassment order for an indefinite period.

On sentencing, Lord Ericht said: “Valentin Tica, you have pled guilty to rape of a 13-year-old schoolgirl. You were aged 22 at the time.

“Your victim was sitting with a friend on a bench on a path near a wood and hill. You came and sat beside them. When the friend left, you insisted on chumming your victim towards her home, even although she did not want you to do so. On the way, you dragged her into the woods and raped her violently.”

Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “Tica will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison. I would like to commend the victim for her strength during the investigation, and I hope today’s sentencing brings some sense of closure.