St Andrews University rector on 'vindication' after successful appeal of Gaza quotes punishment

The University of St Andrews rector has been successful in an appeal after previously being removed from a key role on the institution’s governing body

A university rector removed from her institution’s governing body for speaking out about the situation in Gaza has said her success in an appeal against the decision is a “vindication” and a “defence of the fundamental principles of free expression”.

Stella Maris launched the appeal after St Andrews University last year removed her from her role as president of the court – the institution’s “supreme governing body” – and informed her she would no longer be a charity trustee for the university.

St Andrews University chancellor, former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Campbell, has now upheld an appeal by Stella Maris (inset)

The university took action after Ms Maris made a statement in November 2023 condemning Israel’s “genocidal attacks” on Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Ray Perman, chairman of the university court, said at the time it had concluded she was “in serious and persistent breach of her responsibilities and can no longer sit as president”.

However St Andrews University chancellor, former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Campbell, has now upheld an appeal by Ms Maris, overturning the university court’s decision to dismiss her from the court and remove her status as a trustee.

St. Andrews University | Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a personal statement following the decision, Ms Maris said: “This decision is not only a vindication of my position, but a defence of the fundamental principles of free expression and democratic accountability within our universities.

“Universities must remain places where individuals are free to speak out against injustice, especially where that speech is grounded in humanitarian concern and moral conscience in line with the principles of international human rights.”

She said she is “grateful to the many students, academics, and members of the public who stood in solidarity with me over the past months”.

Ms Maris added: “I intend to continue campaigning to ensure the right to political expression and academic freedom.”

A St Andrews University spokesperson said: “As the body that made the decision to dismiss the rector, university court is carefully considering the chancellor’s decision and taking advice from counsel.