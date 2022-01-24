ITV News reported that the party was held during the afternoon of June 19, 2020, when the public were banned from holding social gatherings indoors, due to Covid restrictions.
Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, is said to have played a part in organising the get-together.
Interior designer, Lulu Lytle, who was renovating the Johnson's Downing Street flat at the time, reportedly attended the gathering.
Downing Street has disputed the report. A spokeswoman for No10 said: "A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes."
ITV News also reported that family friends were hosted in Downing Street on the evening of 19 June 2020, in another potential breach of Covid rules. However, Number 10 have denied this, with a spokesperson saying: "This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time, the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”