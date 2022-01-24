UK Government minister resigns over handling of fraudulent Covid business loans

A minister has resigned from the Government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.

By David Lynch and Nick Lester
Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:21 pm

Lord Agnew of Oulton, a joint Cabinet Office and Treasury minister, confirmed his intention to quit his posts while speaking at the despatch box in the House of Lords.

He was updating peers on Monday about the £4.3 billion of Covid loans – written off by the Treasury – which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.

A sign for the Cabinet Office is pictured at 70 Whitehall, in Westminster, central London. Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

After telling the Lords he was unhappy with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury, Lord Agnew said: “Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be somewhat dishonest to stay on in that role if I am incapable of doing it properly.”

He added: “It is for this reason that I have sadly decided to tender my resignation as a minister across the Treasury and Cabinet Office with immediate effect.”

