Douglas Ross tells Boris Johnson to resign after the Prime Minister admitted attending lockdown party

The Prime Minister told MPs he had attended the “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown despite having previously denied all knowledge of it.

Mr Johnson had spent the previous day hiding to avoid answering questions about the scandal, and Wednesday morning all ministers were kept of the broadcast round.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Mr Ross has met with the Prime Minister and told him to go.

Douglas Ross has told the Prime Minister to go

He said: “There was one simple question to answer yesterday, indeed from Monday night when we saw this invitation which was to more than 100 people asking them to join others in the Downing Street garden and bring their own booze.

“If the Prime Minister was there, and he accepted today that he was then I felt he could not continue.

“What we also heard from the Prime Minister today was an apology and he said with hindsight he would have done things differently, which for me is an acceptance from the Prime Minister that it was wrong and therefore, I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister this afternoon and I set down my reasons and I explained to him my position.”

It came after the the Prime Minister told MPs that he attended the May 20 2020 gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”.

He explained: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

“And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility.”

"With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.

“All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her inquiry into that day and several others so that the full facts can be established.”

It was notable that Rishi Sunak was not in attendance for the apology, fleeing to Devon amid talk of a leadership bid.

Speaking to MPs who sat through the apology, the mood was one of anger and a belief that the Tory party had turned its back on the Prime Minister.

One Tory MP said: “The chamber was quiet, reflective. Not angry. Displeased. Uncertain.

“Some were despairing, genuinely despairing cause it’s a f*****g s**t show.”

Senior Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said it was already clear that Mr Johnson had to go.

He added: “We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was quite clearly a party.

“After Prime Minister’s question time today, it sounds to me, I am afraid, very much as though politically the Prime Minister is a dead man walking."

Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray said: “The chamber was angry today and the Tory backbenches crestfallen.

“They seem to have a mood that they know it’s over.”

Lib Dem Alistair Carmichael claimed he had “never known a mood quite like it”.

He continued: "Anger and disbelief on the opposition benches while Conservative MPs all looked like they wanted to be somewhere else - anywhere else.

“The PM then worked the Tea Room after PMQs. In fairness most tables looked happier when he left than they did when he arrived but I think it was probably relief that he had gone."

Lib Dem Christine Jardine added: “You could feel the anger from the opposition benches and no back up from his own.

“At one point Steve Baker had his head in his hands. It feels like a slap in the face to everyone, he has to resign.”

Mr Johnson has faced growing Tory anger over the situation and Cabinet minister Simon Hart acknowledged it is damaging the party and the running of government.

“There’s a lot of frustration and bafflement about all of this, and I completely understand,” the Welsh Secretary said.

“I’ve not met anybody who is not deeply, deeply conscious of the effect that this has on people’s attitudes to not just the political party … but the Government and the smooth running of the nation.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to resign.

“After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road,” Sir Keir said.

“His defence … that he didn’t realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public.”

He added: “The party’s over, Prime Minister. The only question is will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”

The embattled Prime Minister also faced calls to quit from the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, who said if he “has no sense of shame, then the Tory backbenchers must act to remove him”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “”Will the Prime Minister, for the good of the country, accept that the party is over and decide to resign?”

Labour’s Chris Bryant, chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, questioned the Prime Minister’s excuse that he “didn’t spot that he was at a social event”, adding: “How stupid does the Prime Minister think that British people are?”.

Speaking to lobby journalists on Wednesday, the Downing Street press secretary claimed the Prime Minister was not among those emailed about the party but wouldn’t explain how he found out about it.