Police Scotland have already identified several adults responsible for coordinating the shocking petrol bomb attacks on its officers in Edinburgh on Sunday evening, with one of the force’s most senior officers warning that a number of those involved were engaged in violence and disorder during previous Bonfire Nights.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, the force’s executive lead for local policing east, said his officers felt “frustration” and “anger” at the attacks, and while he stressed they remained committed to supporting the community, there was a need to address deep-seated “underlying issues,” including the exploitation of young people by criminal elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what has been described as “unprecedented levels of violence,” four officers sustained minor physical injuries in the alarming attacks in the Niddrie area of the city after a group of around 50 youths threw petrol bombs, fireworks, bottles, and masonry at police. They were among eight officers injured on a night of flashpoints across major cities in Scotland. First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the "thuggish and reckless behaviour" in parts of the country, particularly in Niddrie.

Vehicles and buildings were also targeted in the attacks in Niddrie. Drone footage from the area showed a mob of black-clad youths throwing pyrotechnics at riot police. Officers retreated as a petrol bomb hit the ground and fireworks exploded next to them. The footage, filmed from a nearby sports centre, captured the assault continuing, before officers ran at the assailants.

In an interview with The Scotsman, ACC Mairs said his team was working through a large amount of CCTV and still footage - including video shot on the scene by specially trained evidence gathering offices - to bring those responsible to justice, and said police had already started the process of identifying those responsible. He said that while the majority of those actively involved in targeting officers were young people, it was “really concerning” that adults were involved in directing an incident he said bore “all the hallmarks of a coordinated attack on police and on the community.”

“It's very, very clear to us from the footage that we've seen and from the information that we've already acquired that there were adults in the area of Niddrie who were actively encouraging those young people to get involved in the violence, and indeed, were going as far as supplying them with fireworks and other weapons with which to attack the police,” he explained.

“We've already identified a number of people involved last night and we know that a number of those will have been involved in the previous year's disorder as well, so they've come back out again.”

Drone footage of the riots in Niddrie. Picture: Press Association.

The attacks represented a marked escalation on previous Bonfire Night disorder in Niddrie, one of the most deprived parts of the capital. Last year, a road in the area was blocked, with youths throwing fireworks at police and members of the public with one police vehicle struck with a bottle containing a flammable liquid.

In an attempt to curb a repeat of the disorder, Police Scotland’s response, known as Operation Moonbeam, saw officers carry out a range of activities over the weekend. ACC Mairs said they included utilising stop and search powers in specific areas of Edinburgh in anticipation of “serious violence,” which uncovered offensive weapons, including knives, as well as fireworks, drugs, and face coverings. The force also issued around 55 dispersal orders, making several arrests in the process.

“Those powers were used effectively by the officers in an effort to prevent this violence and disorder,” ACC Mairs said. “Notwithstanding that, what we faced within Niddrie was significant. But we were in a position where we were well resourced and well prepared, and we were able to contain that effectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite new powers coming into force in June as part of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill, which allow local authorities to designate firework control zones (FCZs) - defined areas in which it is an offence to ignite a firework, including in private properties or gardens - no such zone was in place in Edinburgh, or indeed, Glasgow and Dundee, where there were also scenes of violence and anti-social behaviour.

Damage was visible on Monday in the wake of the Bonfire Night attacks in Niddrie. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “Unfortunately, due to the timing of the guidance and the anticipated minimum four to six month timescales involved, it wasn’t possible to implement any FCZs for this year’s Bonfire night.”

ACC Mairs said Police Scotland’s divisional commanders would engage with those local authorities, and that FCZs will be “one of the options that everyone will consider next year.” However, he stressed the nature of the violence witnessed on Sunday in Niddrie indicated the need for a broader approach.

“It was not just limited to fireworks,” he stressed. “It involved petrol bombs, masonry, and bottles as well. We're into a space where the issues driving this are a lot deeper than simply what we started with, which is the misuse of fireworks.”

The events in Edinburgh have also intensified calls for an outright ban on the public sale of fireworks, a move which garnered majority support in the Scottish Government’s own consultation four years ago. Any such proposal was backed on Monday by Cammy Day, the leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, and Tommy Sheppard, the SNP MP for Edinburgh East.

Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable, Tim Mairs, said his officers felt “frustration” and “anger” at the attacks. Picture: Police Scotland

Asked if he sensed the tide was turning around public sales, ACC Mairs emphasised that those intent on carrying out disorder had “turned to other means,” such as the “extensive use” of petrol bombs in Niddrie. He said that if there were plans to bring forward other legislation the force would engage with it, but reiterated that changes in the law were not the only answer.