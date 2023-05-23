Looking for a new true crime podcast series to binge on? These are 17 of the most highly rated podcasts to listen to in 2023.

Be it Netflix, Amazon or Disney+, true crime has really evolved as a genre in the past five years, growing an army of fans that are desperate be find out more about some of the world’s most grizzly and shocking crimes.

Of course, podcasts have been one of the main beneficiaries of the true crime craze, with a number of excellent, in depth series launching over the past half a decade.

Cold cases, serial killers, cults and more can be found amongst a wide range of true crime podcasts, though choosing which one to listen to next can be a daunting task.

Thank fully, that’s where we come in by saving you the trouble of finding that podcast true crime podcast series that will suit your listening needs perfectly.

While it is in no particular order, these 17 podcasts are consistently high ranking across Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other good podcast providers.

1 . Shadow Of Doubt Journalist Richard Guilliatt unmasks a complex tale that sees a family in turmoil and alleged abuse. Photo: The Australian Photo Sales

2 . Casefile One of the highest rated true crime podcasts ever made, Casefile is lauded as Casefile "engaging" and very "well-researched", while it refrains from being exploitative. Photo: Casefile Presents Photo Sales

3 . Redhanded This is a multiple award winning true crime podcast which gives listeners a "a weekly dose of murder" complete with with each and every fact. One of the most in-depth podcasts out there, the duo of Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire will tour hit Edinburgh as part of their upcoming UK tour on October 30. Photo: Redhanded Podcast Photo Sales

4 . Filthy Ritual Want more from RedHanded duo Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala? Then try Filthy Ritual, a podcast that delves deep into the tale of Juliette D’Souza - one of the world's biggest cons and someone who wreaked havoc on all who came before her. Photo: Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala/Global Player Photo Sales