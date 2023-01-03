Here are the 10 most highly rated podcasts to listen to right now.

The growth of the true crime genre continues to boom across various different media platforms.

With the launch of popular series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix earlier this year it has intensified it even more, with listeners and viewers curiosity getting the better of them as they seek to find out about the stomach churning details of the world’s most worst criminals.

Of course, podcasts have been one of the main beneficiaries of the true crime craze, with a number of excellent, in depth series launching over the past half a decade.

Cold cases, serial killers, cults and more can be found amongst a wide range of true crime podcasts, though choosing which one to listen to next can be a daunting task.

Thank fully, that’s where we come in by saving you the trouble of finding that podcast true crime podcast series that will suit your listening needs perfectly.

While it is in no particular order, these 10 podcasts are consistently high ranking across Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

1. Casefile One of the highest rated true crime podcasts ever made, Casefile is lauded as Casefile "engaging" and very "well-researched", while it refrains from being exploitative.

2. The Devil Within This series examines the brutal slaying of Betty Ann Sullivan on a snowy night in the late 80s.

3. My Favorite Murder My Favorite Murder is one of the longest running true crime podcasts out there and is hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. With a hint of comedy, the duo have broken listening records and often take on world tours. A must listen.

4. Death Of An Artist For over 35 years, accusations of murder has shrouded one of the art world's most storied couples, World famous sculptor Carl Andre and his wife Ana Mendieta. Death Of An Artist examines the death of Ana in this true crime series.