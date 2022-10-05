Love it or loathe, the true crime genre continues to boom across various different media platforms.

The launch of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix last month has intensified it even more, with listeners and viewers curiosity getting the better of them as they seek to find out about the stomach churning details of the world’s most worst criminals.

Of course, podcasts have been one of the main beneficiaries of the true crime craze, with a number of excellent, in depth series launching over the past half a decade.

Cold cases, serial killers, cults and more can be found amongst a wide range of true crime podcasts, though choosing which one to listen to next can be a daunting task.

Thank fully, that’s where we come in by saving you the trouble of finding that podcast true crime podcast series that will suit your listening needs perfectly.

While it is in no particular order, these 10 podcasts are consistently high ranking across Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

1. Casefile One of the highest rated true crime podcasts ever made, Casefile is lauded as "engaging" and very "well-researched", while it refrains from being exploitative.

2. Redhanded This is a multiple award winning true crime podcast which gives listeners a "a weekly dose of murder" complete with with each and every fact. One of the most in-depth podcasts out there, the duo of Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire will tour hit Edinburgh as part of their upcoming UK tour on October 30.

3. Death Of An Artist For over 35 years, accusations of murder has shrouded one of the art world's most storied couples, World famous sculptor Carl Andre and his wife Ana Mendieta. Death Of An Artist examines the death of Ana in this true crime series.

4. Crime Junkie This podcast is hosted by the duo of Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, with episodes that dig deep on whichever crime they have been obsessing over, each Monday. The popular podcast has branched out in sold out live shows and is has been one of the top true crime podcasts since it's inception in 2017.