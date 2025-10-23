A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘assault’ at a school in Perth and Kinross last month.

Emergency services received a report of an incident at Community School of Auchterarder on September 1.

Within the campus, there is a nursery, primary and secondary department.

Police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.