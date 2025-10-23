Perth and Kinross crime: Woman charged after alleged 'assault' at Auchterarder school
A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘assault’ at a school in Perth and Kinross last month.
Emergency services received a report of an incident at Community School of Auchterarder on September 1.
Within the campus, there is a nursery, primary and secondary department.
Police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.
“A woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”