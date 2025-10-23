Perth and Kinross crime: Woman charged after alleged 'assault' at Auchterarder school

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:46 BST
Meet The Scotsman Specialist Reporters
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged ‘assault’ at a school in Perth and Kinross last month.

Emergency services received a report of an incident at Community School of Auchterarder on September 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within the campus, there is a nursery, primary and secondary department.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

Police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.placeholder image
Police confirmed two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.

“A woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesPolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice