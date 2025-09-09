The sheep are believed to be worth an estimated £20,000.

An appeal for information has been launched after 90 sheep were stolen from a farm in Perth and Kinross.

Police have said 30 ewes and 60 lambs were stolen from a farm near Auchterarder between August 13 and September 3.

After farmers searched vast moorland and made local enquiries to ensure the animals had not gone missing or wandered off, the theft was reported to police on September 3.

Police have said 30 ewes and 60 lambs were stolen. | Universal Images Group via Getty

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist their investigation to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken, we would urge you to come forward.”