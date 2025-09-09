Perth and Kinross theft: Search after 90 sheep worth £20,000 stolen from farm near Auchterarder
An appeal for information has been launched after 90 sheep were stolen from a farm in Perth and Kinross.
Police have said 30 ewes and 60 lambs were stolen from a farm near Auchterarder between August 13 and September 3.
After farmers searched vast moorland and made local enquiries to ensure the animals had not gone missing or wandered off, the theft was reported to police on September 3.
The sheep are believed to be worth an estimated £20,000.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could assist their investigation to get in touch.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken, we would urge you to come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/ 0380455/25. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.