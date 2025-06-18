An exceptional B-listed Victorian villa, situated on one of Edinburgh’s most enviable streets, is on the market for offers over £5.45million.

Situated within the affluent Grange area, this distinguished family home comprises over 6,000 sq ft of refined living space, complemented by expansive landscaped gardens. With ample space for entertaining and everyday living, the property creates a truly exclusive and private sanctuary.

This detached villa boasts generously proportioned rooms that combine period charm with contemporary luxury.

Residents can enjoy the tranquillity of generous gardens which include a large paddock, woodland and a delightful children’s play area, perfect for family gatherings or outdoor activities.

1 . Home office The property features a stunning office, ideal for working from home. | Rettie Photo Sales

2 . Home gym Fitness fans will love this large home gym, which gets lots of natural light. | Rettie Photo Sales

3 . Distinguished This distinguished family home comprises over 6,000 sq ft of refined living space. | Rettie Photo Sales