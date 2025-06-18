This would be a lovely space to enjoy al fresco drinks or a BBQ with friends and family.placeholder image
Edinburgh Dream Home: Tour exceptional B-listed Victorian villa on the market for over £5 million

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:26 BST

This incredible property in Edinburgh would be a dream home for many - but it comes with a hefty price tag.

An exceptional B-listed Victorian villa, situated on one of Edinburgh’s most enviable streets, is on the market for offers over £5.45million.

Situated within the affluent Grange area, this distinguished family home comprises over 6,000 sq ft of refined living space, complemented by expansive landscaped gardens. With ample space for entertaining and everyday living, the property creates a truly exclusive and private sanctuary.

This detached villa boasts generously proportioned rooms that combine period charm with contemporary luxury.

Residents can enjoy the tranquillity of generous gardens which include a large paddock, woodland and a delightful children’s play area, perfect for family gatherings or outdoor activities.

Take a look inside here.

The property features a stunning office, ideal for working from home.

1. Home office

The property features a stunning office, ideal for working from home. | Rettie

Fitness fans will love this large home gym, which gets lots of natural light.

2. Home gym

Fitness fans will love this large home gym, which gets lots of natural light. | Rettie

This distinguished family home comprises over 6,000 sq ft of refined living space.

3. Distinguished

This distinguished family home comprises over 6,000 sq ft of refined living space. | Rettie

Residents will love this stylish bathroom with its marble floor.

4. Stylish bathroom

Residents will love this stylish bathroom with its marble floor. | Rettie

