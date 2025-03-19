It’s been exactly five years since Scotland started to enter lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
It was on March 19, 2020, that the Scottish government announced the closure of all schools and nurseries, followed a day later by all pubs, restaurants, gyms and other social venues across all the nations to close.
Then, on March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a televised address to the whole of the UK, announced a total lockdown with legally-enforced restrictions on travel, work, and the right to be outdoors.
It was the beginning of nearly two years of restrictions that impacted every part of life in Scotland.
Even now Covid continues to claim lives but, thanks to a programme of vaccinations, life has got back to normal and the darkest days seem to now be behind us.
Five years on, here are 25 pictures of Scotland in lockdown.