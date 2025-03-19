Greyfriars Bobby joins in with the mask wearing.Greyfriars Bobby joins in with the mask wearing.
By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:11 BST

No life was left untouched by the global pandemic.

It’s been exactly five years since Scotland started to enter lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

It was on March 19, 2020, that the Scottish government announced the closure of all schools and nurseries, followed a day later by all pubs, restaurants, gyms and other social venues across all the nations to close.

Then, on March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a televised address to the whole of the UK, announced a total lockdown with legally-enforced restrictions on travel, work, and the right to be outdoors.

It was the beginning of nearly two years of restrictions that impacted every part of life in Scotland.

Even now Covid continues to claim lives but, thanks to a programme of vaccinations, life has got back to normal and the darkest days seem to now be behind us.

Five years on, here are 25 pictures of Scotland in lockdown.

A golfer crosses the iconic Swilcan Bridge with a sign on the grass reminding golfers to respect social distancing measures at The Old Course in St Andrews.

1. A friendly warning

A golfer crosses the iconic Swilcan Bridge with a sign on the grass reminding golfers to respect social distancing measures at The Old Course in St Andrews. | AFP via Getty Images

Police patrol an emptry Perth High Street during the lockdown in April 2020.

2. Thin blue line

Police patrol an emptry Perth High Street during the lockdown in April 2020. | Getty Images

The great Scottish sense of humour comes out even in the darkest of times.

3. Pavement poetry

The great Scottish sense of humour comes out even in the darkest of times. | National World

Kieth McKenzie wears a shielding face mask as he prepares to close The Grill pub on Aberdeen's Union Street on August 5, 2020. Nicola Sturgeon had just announced Aberdeen would be put back into lockdown after cases of Coronavirus soared.

4. Closing time.

Kieth McKenzie wears a shielding face mask as he prepares to close The Grill pub on Aberdeen's Union Street on August 5, 2020. Nicola Sturgeon had just announced Aberdeen would be put back into lockdown after cases of Coronavirus soared. | Getty Images

