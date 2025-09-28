Detectives are appealing for information.

A man has been treated for lacerations following a serious assault in West Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Main Street in Alexandria at around 9.16pm on Thursday.

An injured 41-year-old man was found and he was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

It is understood the suspect was of slim build and wearing black clothing with a black balaclava.

Officers say ‘enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible’.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Detective constable Darren Boag said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and details of the man responsible.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Main Street area between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Thursday evening, who witnessed anything suspicious to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam or personal footage to please review it and get it touch if it holds anything relevant.