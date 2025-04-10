Boy taken to hospital after being attacked in busy Scottish sports park
A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being attacked in a park in West Dunbartonshire.
The assault took place at Argyll Park in Alexandria around 6.20pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene.
The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The extent of any injuries is unknown.
Police have launched an investigation, with enquiries ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 police received a report of a 15-year-old boy having been assaulted in Argyll Park, Alexandria.
“Police and SAS [Scottish Ambulance Service] attended the park and the boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance. Enquiries are ongoing.”