A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being attacked in a park in West Dunbartonshire.

The assault took place at Argyll Park in Alexandria around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Argyll Park in Alexandria, where the attack took place | Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation, with enquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 police received a report of a 15-year-old boy having been assaulted in Argyll Park, Alexandria.