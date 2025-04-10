Boy taken to hospital after being attacked in busy Scottish sports park

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 08:14 BST
The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being assaulted in the park

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being attacked in a park in West Dunbartonshire.

The assault took place at Argyll Park in Alexandria around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Argyll Park in Alexandria, where the attack took placeArgyll Park in Alexandria, where the attack took place
Argyll Park in Alexandria, where the attack took place | Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation, with enquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 police received a report of a 15-year-old boy having been assaulted in Argyll Park, Alexandria.

“Police and SAS [Scottish Ambulance Service] attended the park and the boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:HospitalEmergency servicesSASPolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice