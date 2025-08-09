Police said they believe a "number" of the youths had been armed with knives, and that one had been used to cause the injury.

A teenager was left needing hospital treatment after being "slashed" in the face with a knife during a fight involving groups of youths in Paisley on Friday evening.

Officers were called to the incident on Gauze Street at about 9.30pm .

They said the 17-year-old boy had been part of a group of youths "who appear to have met up with another group of youths" in the Renfrewshire town, before a fight broke out.

Police said they believe a "number" of the youths had been armed with knives, and that one had been used to cause the injury.

The teenager was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment before being discharged.

Paisley crime: Teenager taken to hospital after being 'slashed' in fight among groups of youths Picture: Police Scotland

Officers described his attacker as white, in his late teens, of slim build and wearing a blue North Face hooded top with white horizontal stripes, and a black "bum-bag".

A second teenager, also aged 17, was punched in the face during the incident, but police confirmed he did not require medical treatment.

The suspect in this other attack is described as white, in his late teens, of slim build, and wearing a grey tracksuit which was light grey on top half and dark grey bottom half, and with a tattoo on his left hand.

Officers said both suspects ran off under the bridge at Gilmour Street towards Christie Lane following the incident.

Both were then caught on CCTV in Old Sneddon Street later in the evening dressed in different clothes.

Detective Constable Rhys Wake of Paisley CID said: "From our inquiries so far, we know that the injured youths were part of a group who appear to have met up with another group of youths.

"During that meet, a fight took place.

"We believe a number of the youths were armed with knives, with obviously one being used and causing injury.

"We also know from our CCTV inquiries that the suspects have changed their clothes and were later seen around midnight in Old Sneddon Street walking towards Moncrieff Street.

"The suspect, who was in light blue hoodie originally, is described on this occasion as wearing a black top and royal blue tracksuit bottoms.

"The suspect in grey tracksuit changed into a full black tracksuit and this time he had a black "bum bag".

"Gauze Street around 9.30pm is very busy, so we'd like to hear from anyone who saw the fight or has information that may help us trace those responsible.

"If you were driving in the Gauze Street, Gilmour Street, Christie Lane area between 9.20 and 9.40pm , or Old Sneddon Street or Moncrieff Street around midnight, and have dashcam on your vehicle, we'd be keen to view any footage you think may be of assistance."