Celtic Football Club is encouraging its fans not to take part in unofficial post-match celebrations on Saturday amid fears of disorder on the same day as an Orange Order event.

An unofficial title party has been planned by fans to celebrate the club lifting the SPFL trophy, marking 55 domestic league titles.

After the match against St Mirren at Parkhead at 12.30pm , fans are expected to gather in the Trongate/Merchant City area, however celebrations will clash with the Orange Order's VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations in the city.

The club said on Friday that although it understands previous unofficial celebrations held in Glasgow were "well intentioned", it is discouraging fans from attending this year due to concerns from local residents and city officials.

In a statement released on the club's website, a spokesperson said: "Outside of Celtic Park , while we want to celebrate in style, we want to do so mindful of others and in a safe and responsible manner.

"The club has engaged in recent months with local community and residents' groups, many of which include Celtic supporters, and it is clear that large gatherings in public spaces, even when positive and celebratory, can cause issues for those living and working in these areas.

"While previous celebrations involving Celtic fans have been well intentioned, unfortunately, as local community stakeholders have made clear in recent weeks, some of these have led to severe congestion and difficulties for emergency services, residents and local businesses.

"Further, without the planning, facilities and infrastructure of an organised, licensed event, the number of supporters present at previous gatherings has become so great that the safety of fans has also become an issue of real concern.

"The club encourages supporters to follow the advice issued recently by local community stakeholders in this regard.

"For all of these reasons, the club would encourage supporters not to attend unlicensed large public gatherings, which do not have safety planning, facilities or infrastructure for supporters attending."

Police made 19 arrests as people gathered to celebrate Celtic's title win in May last year, and four officers were injured during disorder at the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross.

On Thursday, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said: "We are aware of concerns regarding events in Glasgow on Saturday with large crowds expected to gather.

"I'd like to reassure the public we are working closely with Glasgow City Council to minimise disruption to the wider community and a proportionate policing plan is in place, with a focus on public safety.

"We respect the right to public assembly, however it is everyone's responsibility to ensure their behaviour does not negatively impact businesses or those looking to enjoy our city.

"Please do not gather in large groups and be respectful of those around you.

"If you are planning to visit Glasgow city centre on Saturday, it will be much busier than normal. There is also likely to be increased usage of public transport, so make travel arrangements in advance."

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said on Thursday: "We want supporters of every team in Glasgow to be able to celebrate their successes but ask fans - including those visiting - to please avoid disruptive mass gatherings at Merchant City/Trongate and other public places.

"These events and others like them have consistently led to disorder - causing significant disruption for the local community and businesses.

"Damage to buildings and infrastructure robs the public purse of hundreds of thousands of pounds that would otherwise be spent on the essential services we all rely on.

"Enjoy trophy day, but respect the city and your neighbours. Do not attend unsafe and disruptive gatherings in public places like Merchant City/Trongate."

Celtic said the club have been trying to come to an arrangement with city officials so fans have a designated venue to flock to for matchday celebrations.

The club spokesperson said: "Celtic has been trying for some time to work with city stakeholders to seek to discuss and develop plans, which might allow for a more suitable venue for celebratory events away from Celtic Park .

"We can assure our fans that we will continue to do so, as we strive to develop appropriate arrangements for our supporters in the future, as is the case in other cities.

"As we enjoy our fourth successive Premiership title, let's celebrate safely and responsibly.