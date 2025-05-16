Celtic vs St Mirren injury news: 5 out as Brendan Rodgers set to be without a number of key names

Celtic will finally be able to celebrate their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title win as they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in their final league game of the season this Saturday (kick off: 12.30pm).

With the trophy lift set to take place following the full-time whistle, Stephen Robinson’s side will be the visitors on final day for the second season running as they look to spoil the home side’s title party and challenge for fifth spot in the division.

Brendan Rodgers will be without a number of key first teamers though, as he looks to give the likes of Alistair Johnston as much rest as possible ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup final, while St Mirren are also missing players for the short visit to the east end of Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Reo Hatate - Celtic - OUT The Japanese international was injured in a strong challenge by Pape Habib Gueye in midweek and will miss the remainder of the season.

Mark O'Hara - St Mirren - AVAILABLE Returned from the bench in the midweek 2-2 draw against Hibs, meaning the captain could return against Celtic this weekend.

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT The Canadian is has a hip problem that will be managed in order to ensure he is ready for next weekend's Scottish Cup final.