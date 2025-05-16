Celtic and St Mirren both have injury concerns ahead of their curtain closer at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic and St Mirren both have injury concerns ahead of their curtain closer at the weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs St Mirren injury news: 5 out as Brendan Rodgers set to be without a number of key names

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 16:10 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic will finally be able to celebrate their fourth successive Scottish Premiership title win as they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park in their final league game of the season this Saturday (kick off: 12.30pm).

With the trophy lift set to take place following the full-time whistle, Stephen Robinson’s side will be the visitors on final day for the second season running as they look to spoil the home side’s title party and challenge for fifth spot in the division.

Brendan Rodgers will be without a number of key first teamers though, as he looks to give the likes of Alistair Johnston as much rest as possible ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup final, while St Mirren are also missing players for the short visit to the east end of Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The Japanese international was injured in a strong challenge by Pape Habib Gueye in midweek and will miss the remainder of the season.

1. Reo Hatate - Celtic - OUT

The Japanese international was injured in a strong challenge by Pape Habib Gueye in midweek and will miss the remainder of the season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Returned from the bench in the midweek 2-2 draw against Hibs, meaning the captain could return against Celtic this weekend.

2. Mark O'Hara - St Mirren - AVAILABLE

Returned from the bench in the midweek 2-2 draw against Hibs, meaning the captain could return against Celtic this weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Canadian is has a hip problem that will be managed in order to ensure he is ready for next weekend's Scottish Cup final.

3. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

The Canadian is has a hip problem that will be managed in order to ensure he is ready for next weekend's Scottish Cup final. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The young Irish striker bagged his first Celtic goal in the midweek mauling of Aberdeen. Will he keep his place for the visit of St Mirren?

4. Johnny Kenny - Celtic - KEEPS HIS PLACE?

The young Irish striker bagged his first Celtic goal in the midweek mauling of Aberdeen. Will he keep his place for the visit of St Mirren? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

