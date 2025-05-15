How to watch Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic will end another title winning campaign with a visit from St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday as the curtain comes down on the 24/25 season at Celtic Park.

Fresh off the back of a 5-1 win, Brendan Rodgers’ side will parade the trophy at full-time in a front of a packed out Celtic Park as they club end their league season in front of home support, ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Celtic Park.

While the league has long been done and dusted for the champions, Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren arrive in the east end of Glasgow hoping they can spring a surprise and sneak into fifth spot ahead of Dundee United on the final day.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here are all the ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

St Mirren are hoping to steal fifth place on the final day. | SNS Group

Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday 17 May 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm.

Saturday 17 May 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm. Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic v St Mirren TV Details and how to watch

Celtic’s final game of the season against St Mirren has been chosen for live broadcast coverage, and will be available to watch on subscription channel Sky Sports Main Event, ​Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11.30am. The game is not effected by the 3pm blackout rule.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Celtic v St Mirren Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global coverage:

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with CelticTV and St Mirren TV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Celtic v St Mirren audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV and/or St MirrenTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Celtic v St Mirren highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Saturday evening. This programme will be repeated at 12.15am on the same evening on BBC One. The programme will be repeated on Sunday 18 May at 7pm on BBC One, and Monday 19 May at 12am on BBC Scotland.

Celtic v St Mirren Updates