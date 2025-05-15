Celtic v St Mirren on TV: Is the match being broadcast in the UK? How to watch Scottish Premiership clash
Celtic will end another title winning campaign with a visit from St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday as the curtain comes down on the 24/25 season at Celtic Park.
Fresh off the back of a 5-1 win, Brendan Rodgers’ side will parade the trophy at full-time in a front of a packed out Celtic Park as they club end their league season in front of home support, ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Celtic Park.
While the league has long been done and dusted for the champions, Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren arrive in the east end of Glasgow hoping they can spring a surprise and sneak into fifth spot ahead of Dundee United on the final day.
Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here are all the ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:
Match Details
Celtic v St Mirren TV Details and how to watch
Celtic’s final game of the season against St Mirren has been chosen for live broadcast coverage, and will be available to watch on subscription channel Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11.30am. The game is not effected by the 3pm blackout rule.
What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?
While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.
This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.
Celtic v St Mirren Streaming Details
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.
Global coverage:
International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with CelticTV and St Mirren TV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Armenia: Setanta Sports 2
- Aruba: ESPN Caribbean
- Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
- Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Azerbaijan: Setanta Sports 2
- Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
- Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
- Barbados: ESPN Caribbean
- Belarus: Setanta Sports 2
- Belgium: Play SportsDAZN1 BelgiumDAZN Belgium
- Belize: ESPN Caribbean
- Bermuda: ESPN Caribbean
- Bhutan: Star Sports Select HD2
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport 4
- Brazil: Disney+ Premium Brazil
- British Virgin Islands: ESPN Caribbean
- Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
- Cayman Islands: ESPN Caribbean
- Chinese Taipei: eltaott.tv
- Costa Rica: Disney+ Premium Norte
- Croatia: MAXtv To Go, Arena Sport 6 Croatia
- Cuba: ESPN Caribbean
- Czech Republic: Premier Sport 2
- Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
- Dominica: ESPN Caribbean
- Dominican Republic: Disney+ Premium NorteESPN Caribbean
- El Salvador: Disney+ Premium Norte
- Estonia: Setanta Sports 2
- Finland: Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport Premium
- Georgia: Setanta Sports 2Setanta Sports 3 Georgia
- Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Greece: Cosmote Sport 6 HD
- Grenada ESPN Caribbean
- Honduras: Disney+ Premium Norte
- Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
- India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
- Italy: Como
- Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean
- Kazakhstan: Setanta Sports 2
- Korea Republic: SPOTV Prime
- Latvia: Setanta Sports 2
- Liechtenstein: Blue Sport
- Lithuania: Setanta Sports 2
- Luxembourg: DAZN1 Belgium
- Macedonia: MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Maldives: Star Sports Select HD2
- Martinique: ESPN Caribbean
- Mexico: Disney+ Premium Mexico
- Moldova: Setanta Sports 2
- Montenegro: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Montserrat: ESPN Caribbean
- Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3 Norway
- Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD2
- Panama: Disney+ Premium Norte
- Paraguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
- Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Slovakia: Premier Sport 2
- Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD2
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: ESPN Caribbean
- Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
- Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
- Turkey : S Sport+
- Uruguay: Disney+ Premium Argentina
- USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, CBS Sports Network
Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.
Celtic v St Mirren audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV and/or St MirrenTV, for those subscribed to the service.
Celtic v St Mirren highlights
Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Saturday evening. This programme will be repeated at 12.15am on the same evening on BBC One. The programme will be repeated on Sunday 18 May at 7pm on BBC One, and Monday 19 May at 12am on BBC Scotland.
Celtic v St Mirren Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via Scotsman.com.
