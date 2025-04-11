The blaze took place at a property in the Scottish Borders and has left a woman dead

A woman has died following a house fire in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to the blaze at a property on Dick Road in the village of Bowden - three miles south of Melrose - around 8.30am on Thursday.

A 65-year-old woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries have been launched by police into the incident.

Police said the women’s next of kin had been contacted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, April 10, 2025 we received a report of a fire at a property in Dick Road, Bowden in the Scottish Borders.

“Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.