Woman dies at scene of Scottish village house fire
A woman has died following a house fire in the Scottish Borders.
Police were called to the blaze at a property on Dick Road in the village of Bowden - three miles south of Melrose - around 8.30am on Thursday.
A 65-year-old woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries have been launched by police into the incident.
Police said the women’s next of kin had been contacted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, April 10, 2025 we received a report of a fire at a property in Dick Road, Bowden in the Scottish Borders.
“Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her next of kin has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”
