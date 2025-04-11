Woman dies at scene of Scottish village house fire

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 11th Apr 2025, 08:19 BST
The blaze took place at a property in the Scottish Borders and has left a woman dead

A woman has died following a house fire in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called to the blaze at a property on Dick Road in the village of Bowden - three miles south of Melrose - around 8.30am on Thursday.

A 65-year-old woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old woman has died in the house fire in the Scottish Borders
A 65-year-old woman has died in the house fire in the Scottish Borders | Johnston Press

Enquiries have been launched by police into the incident.

Police said the women’s next of kin had been contacted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, April 10, 2025 we received a report of a fire at a property in Dick Road, Bowden in the Scottish Borders.

“Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin has been notified. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

