Boy in critical condition in hospital after horror two-car crash on major road

Two vehicles were involved in the collision in the Scottish Borders that has left a 12-year-old boy in a critical condition.

A white Ford Transit Luton van and a black Peugeot 5008 collided on the A1 near Penmanshiel, between Cockburnspath and Grantshouse, in the Scottish Borders around 8.40pm on Thursday.

A 12-year-old boy has been injured in the collision | John Devlin

The boy, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver, 50, and a ten-year-old boy who was also a passenger were taken to the same hospital for treatment. The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Borders General Hospital.

Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 6.30am on Friday.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”