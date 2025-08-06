Another Scottish council area was among the most expensive places to buy

A Scottish council area has been dubbed the best place to snap up a bargain cottage in Britain, according to new analysis by property website Zoopla.

North Lanarkshire in Scotland topped Zoopla’s affordability list, with a cottage typically priced at £83,500.

The council area, which sits east of Glasgow, includes Cumbernauld and Motherwell.

North Lanarkshire is the only region north of the border to make the list of cheapest places to buy. Sunderland in the North East of England came in second with average asking prices of £115,000.

Meanwhile, with its desirable coastline, East Lothian was ranked the eighth most expensive place in Britain to buy a cottage, with average asking prices hitting £381,000.

The leafy Glasgow suburbs of East Renfrewshire also ranked in Zoopla’s top ten hotspots for buyer inquiries. Median asking prices for cottages in East Renfrewshire stand at £100,000, according to the analysis.

The “cottagecore” aesthetic that romanticises rural life and encourages simple living and traditional skills became a popular trend during the pandemic.

Cottagecore influencers on TikTok and Instagram offer a stream of carefully curated scenes involving things like flowers, books, cute animals and vintage clothing.

Celebrities like David Beckham, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have also been associated with the cosy trend.

That trend in recent years appears to have translated into market demand for cottages, with Zoopla saying that “cottage” was the fourth most-searched for term on its website in 2024.

Daniel Copley, a consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “Our data shows a clear and sustained appetite for the cottagecore lifestyle, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

“While the dream of a quaint, rural cottage is often associated with high prices, our analysis highlights that affordability can still be found across the country. From the rolling hills of North Lanarkshire to the coastal charm of Sunderland, there are options for prospective buyers on a range of budgets.

“We’re seeing this desire for a simpler life translate into market demand, with specific areas becoming hotspots for buyer interest. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking for a change of pace, the cottage market offers diverse opportunities.”

Nigel Bishop, founder of buying agency Recoco Property Search, said: “There has always been a fan base of buyers who appreciate the typically charming designs and quaint surroundings associated with a cottage.

“Many house hunters also express favouring this style of home for size as cottages tend to be smaller than typical country homes and are therefore considered to be more manageable and could reduce running costs.

“Often set in rural locations, buyers need to ensure that the setting works for them long term, as some amenities such as shops and hospitals can be further away which can become inconvenient.

“Demand for cottages remains strong, however, and house hunters should brace for a competitive property search – particularly for cottages with a lower asking price as they tend to attract multiple offers.”

Zoopla’s analysis is based on the median asking price for homes available for sale between January and May 2025, with London generally excluded.

Most affordable places in Britain to buy a cottage

1. Scotland, North Lanarkshire - £83,500

2. North East, Sunderland - £115,000

3. Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf - £129,500

4. North West, Blackburn with Darwen - £157,500

5. Yorkshire and the Humber, Bradford - £200,000

6. East Midlands, Amber Valley - £206,000

7. West Midlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme - £238,000

8. South West, Plymouth - £248,500

9. East of England, Fenland - £249,000

10. South East, Southampton - £280,000

Least affordable places in Britain to buy a cottage

1. South East, Slough - £824,500

2. East of England, Welwyn Hatfield - £662,500

3. West Midlands, North Warwickshire - £615,000

4. South West, Gloucester - £531,500

5. Wales, Monmouthshire - £442,500

6. Yorkshire and the Humber, York - £400,000

7. East Midlands, South Northamptonshire and Gedling - £400,000

8. Scotland, East Lothian - £381,000

9. North West, Cheshire West and Chester - £375,000