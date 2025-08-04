Homeowners bury time capsule for future generations to uncover

The team at the award-winning Brio Retirement Living development Landale Court in Chapelton held a time capsule burial ceremony where staff, homeowners and locals celebrated burying an array of items to be uncovered by a future generation in years to come.

The time capsule project was the brainchild of Landale Court resident Alan Reid who, alongside deputy general manager Charlotte Kouri, has spent the last few months planning the event.

Together, the team gathered an array of items including: Chapelton newsletters, a Brio Retirement Living newsletter, a Brio employee name badge, an iPhone, a Slate & Grain restaurant menu, a local newspaper, a handwritten letter from one of the residents granddaughters about life in 2025, items from Landale Court’s 80th VE memorial day, recent coins and stamps, a current property price list, tickets from the local cinema plus much more memorabilia from 2025.

Charlotte Kouri explained: “We’ve been thinking about making a time capsule for a while now and Alan kindly took the lead on turning it into a reality. We encased all the items safely in the capsule and the burial took place at our weekly coffee morning.

Time capsule celebrations at Landale Court

"We invited families from the local area, staff, homeowners and I felt honoured to say a few words at the ceremony. It created a lovely piece of history for us all to enjoy and for those who uncover it in years to come.”

The burial took place in the quiet garden area of the Landale Court development, which can be visited and enjoyed by all – the team also installed a plaque which was inscribed with the wording ‘On the 29th of July 2025, staff, residents and members of the Chapelton community joined together for the burial of Landale Courts first time capsule.'

Charlotte added: “Once the ceremony had taken place, we all gathered for refreshments and had lots of chats about who would uncover the capsule and in what year – some of the children suggested it’d be their own great-grandchildren in 2100! Whatever happens, we hope the people who find it enjoy what they uncover and that our actions inspire them to do the same. It’s been a lot of fun for everyone involved.”

