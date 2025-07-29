The '20 best places to retire' in Scotland in 2025 revealed

Mid-Dunbartonshire, on the northern fringe of Glasgow, has taken the top spot in an index of Scotland’s best places to retire.

The area, which comprises the affluent and desirable suburbs of Milngavie, Bearsden and Bishopbriggs, was ranked the highest in an index compiled by L&G.

The study scored areas across a range of factors that make up a happier later life, including access to healthcare, opportunities to build social connections, access to nature, local amenities and financial security.

Chesham and Amersham, in Buckinghamshire, nabbed the top spot in England, while Monmouthshire ranked the highest in Wales.

The index was compiled by scoring areas against six “pillars” – housing, health, social and community, financial, nature, and amenities.

This was based on analysis of a wide range of existing data including Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, census data and housing and house price reports.

Opinium survey findings from research among 3,000 UK retirees in April 2024 were also analysed. The happiest retirees were defined as those with a life satisfaction score greater than the sample median average.

Lorna Shah, managing director – retail retirement at L&G, said: “This research gives us a more complete picture of what shapes a happy later life. It’s not just about one factor – it’s the combination of health, social connections, environment, and financial security that all play a part in retirement wellbeing.

“Financial security in particular, is an enabler for many of the other measures, giving people the freedom to choose where and how they want to live in later life.”

The index in relation to housing considered factors such as access to residential care homes and the availability of suitable senior housing in the region.

The social and community connection pillar considered the number of adults in the area aged 65 and over, life satisfaction levels, reported levels of happiness, and distance to the nearest station.

Meanwhile, in relation to nature, the index looked at air quality, reported summer days, the percentage of addresses with private outdoor space, and the average size of private outdoor space.

1 . Mid Dunbartonshire The area of Mid Dunbartonshire covers many of Glasgow’s leafy northern suburbs, including the desirable Milngavie, Bearsden and Bishopbriggs | Google Photo Sales

2 . Stirling and Strathallan This region boasts the historic city of Stirling and the stunning landscapes of The Trossachs National Park | De Agostini via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire was dubbed the best council area in Scotland according to The Sunday Times, ranking highly on indicators like health and community | Google Photo Sales