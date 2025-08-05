Top 10 housebuilder celebrates transformation of abandoned land in Ravenscraig
The housebuilder started on site in 2019, working with multiple partners to regenerate a disused sports ground and former council offices into 170 high-quality homes, including 12 affordable homes with North Lanarkshire Council.
The newly created community represents an £11.3 million investment from the housebuilder, which specialises in transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.
Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland, said: “The Keepmoat team is delighted to finalise the last few sales at The Castings and breathe new life into Ravenscraig.
“The homes at The Castings feature proofing technologies including solar panels - which reduce carbon emissions by up to two-thirds compared to older housing stock. This not only helps residents save money on their bills but also ensures they live in homes built for the future.
“At Keepmoat, our goal is to build more than just houses. We are committed to regenerating areas sustainably and creating communities where people want to live.”
The housebuilder has also invested in establishing connections to the wider Ravenscraig area and creating a green open space featuring a play area for residents. Natasha Smith moved into her Keepmoat home at The Castings in 2024, where she lives with her boyfriend. She added: “As soon as we viewed the home from Keepmoat I knew it was the one for us.
“Our journey has been seamless and we absolutely love the community here. It might be a new build estate but the values are wonderfully old fashioned with lots of events available for residents and everyone knows everyone!”
Keepmoat is a leading partnership home builder, focussed on first time buyers, providing high quality homes throughout the UK that transform communities and improve the lives of local people.