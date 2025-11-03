Follow along for live updates as Glasgow train derails in Cumbria with emergency services on scene | The Scotsman

Avanti West Coast said all lines are blocked north of Preston.

Train firm Avanti West Coast says a train travelling from Glasgow to Euston has derailed between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District in Cumbria.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared but “there are no reported injuries”.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 0428 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.”

“Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was board and getting them safely off the train. We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.”

NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Major disruption expected

The train firm said all lines are blocked north of Preston and it is advising people not to travel north of Preston on its services today.

The spokesperson said: “We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with LNER, between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central with ScotRail and between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street with CrossCountry.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “very concerned” by the news. He said ministers are being kept up to date in developments.