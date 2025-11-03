Cumbria train derailment LIVE: Updates as Glasgow to London train derails in Cumbria causing major disruption
Train firm Avanti West Coast says a train travelling from Glasgow to Euston has derailed between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District in Cumbria.
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.
UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared but “there are no reported injuries”.
An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 0428 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.”
“Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was board and getting them safely off the train. We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.”
NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.
“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.
“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”
Major disruption expected
The train firm said all lines are blocked north of Preston and it is advising people not to travel north of Preston on its services today.
The spokesperson said: “We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”
Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with LNER, between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central with ScotRail and between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street with CrossCountry.
First Minister John Swinney said he was “very concerned” by the news. He said ministers are being kept up to date in developments.
This is a breaking story, more updates to come shortly.
Cumbria train derailment LIVE: Updates as Glasgow to London train derails in Cumbria with emergency services on scene
Key Events
- A train has derailed in Cumbria and a major incident has been declared
- Avanti West Coast said its 4.28am service from Glasgow to London Euston came off the tracks at 6.10am near the village of Shap
- The British Transport Police said there are no reported casualties and passengers have been safely escorted from the train
First image of derailed train
Network Rail has posted the first image of the incident alongside a statement.
Here’s a map locating where the train derailed in Cumbria at 6.10am this morning.
Credit: PA Graphics
North West Ambulance Service: 85 passengers on board - no 'significant injuries'
North West Ambulance Service has issued a second statement:
“We have a full range of resources on the scene, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, and are triaging and offering welfare to all involved in the incident.
“Fortunately, we don’t believe anyone has suffered any significant injuries. There are approximately 85 passengers on board, plus train staff who are now being evacuated from the train.”
Were you on the Glasgow to Euston train that derailed? Get in touch
If you were on the Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston that derailed this morning, we would like to hear from you.
Send us a message via [email protected]
Around 130 passengers taken to hotel
The BBC has reported that passengers have been taken to the nearby Shap Wells Hotel after leaving the train.
Shabeeh Hassan, director of the hotel, said approximately 130 passengers arrived from 7.30am.
He told BBC Radio Cumbria some of the passengers are in shock.
"I’m doing as much as I can just to make them comfortable," he said.
'Days' of disruption likely
Train firm Avanti West Coast Days said days of 'significant disruption' are likely following the incident.
In its statement, it said:
"As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.
"We'll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days."
Its X post earlier said customers with tickets for journeys north of Preston dated today will be able to use their tickets tomorrow on any Avanti West Coast service via the same route.
Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and former Liberal Democrat leader, said: “I’m deeply concerned to hear the news coming out of Shap this morning.
“My thoughts are with everyone on board the train and the emergency service workers who are now on the scene.”
British Transport Police: Passengers safely escorted from train
British Transport Police said in a statement on social media: “Officers were called at 6.15am today to reports of a train derailment near Shap, Cumbria.
“Thankfully, there are no reported casualties and passengers have been safely escorted from the train.
“Officers remain on scene alongside emergency services responding to the incident.”
FM 'very concerned'
First Minister John Swinney posted on X:
UK Transport Secretary: 'No reported injuries'
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told LBC Radio said work would be carried out swiftly to get people off the derailed train in Cumbria but there are no reported injuries.
She said: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so.
“I know that a major incident has been stood up. There are no reported injuries.
“We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.
“I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company and the railway accident investigation branch.”
Good morning, Rachel here. We’re here to keep you up to date with everything we know so far after a Glasgow train derailed in Cumbria early this morning. Here’s a brief summary:
Train firm Avanti West Coast said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”
A spokesperson later confirmed the train was travelling from Glasgow to London. They said: “At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 0428 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.”
“Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was board and getting them safely off the train. We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.
“As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.”
UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared but “there are no reported injuries”.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.