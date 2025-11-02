Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the attack as “deeply concerning”.

Two people remain with life-threatening injuries following a mass stabbing on an LNER train from Doncaster to London.

Police said today there was “nothing to suggest” a terror attack as investigations into the incident continued.

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder are a 32-year-old black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, British Transport Police said.

Earlier it was reported a man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high-speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening.

British Transport Police (BTP) declared a major incident after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.

Police also declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the declaration was later rescinded.

Speaking on Sky News on Sunday morning, John Healey said “there’s no reason for the rest of us not to get on with our lives” as he described the incident as “isolated”.

Addressing whether or not the incident was terror-related, he told the broadcaster: “The early assessment is that this was an isolated incident, an isolated attack.

“So there’s no reason for the rest of us not to get on with our lives, get on and travel to the places we need to get to.

“But those sorts of conclusions, those further assessments and that information will be provided to the public as soon as we’ve got them.”

Counter-terrorism police are assisting with the investigation.

Mr Healey added that the British public should be “more vigilant”, but said people are “not going to be deflected from carrying out our everyday lives”.

Huntingdon railway station remained taped off by police on Sunday morning – with the train still visible on the platform.

A number of officers were positioned around the station and the road directly outside the station’s car park, the A1307, was shut with a number of police vehicles are on the road.

The Times newspaper said witnesses had spoken of seeing a man with a large knife and passengers hiding in the toilets to escape the rampage.

One man, who gave his name as Gavin, told Sky News he believed he saw the suspect tasered before he was arrested.

Olly Foster, who also witnessed the incident, told the BBC an older man “blocked” the attacker from stabbing a younger girl, leaving him with injuries to his head and neck.

Mr Foster told the broadcaster other passengers used their clothing to try and stem the bleeding.

Video footage on social media showed scores of blue-light police cars and emergency vehicles in a station car park before the suspect was arrested, and a team of armed police running towards the stationary train at Huntingdon station.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train left Peterborough station.