Police are appealing for dashcam footage.

A pensioner has died six days after a single vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire, with police appealing for further information.

The crash happened around 1pm on Wednesday, 1 October, 2025, and involved a red Kia Sportage which was being driven south on the A939 at Cock Bridge.

Emergency services attended, and an 85-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Monday, 6 October, 2025.

No other injuries were reported.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact officers.

“I’d also ask that those who were driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage review this to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”