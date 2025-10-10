Aberdeenshire crash: Pensioner dies 6 days after being airlifted to hospital following crash on A939
A pensioner has died six days after a single vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire, with police appealing for further information.
The crash happened around 1pm on Wednesday, 1 October, 2025, and involved a red Kia Sportage which was being driven south on the A939 at Cock Bridge.
Emergency services attended, and an 85-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Monday, 6 October, 2025.
No other injuries were reported.
Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who died at this very difficult time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact officers.
“I’d also ask that those who were driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage review this to see if it has captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1572 of 1 October, 2025.
