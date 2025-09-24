A joint investigation is being carried out with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Human remains have been discovered days after an Aberdeenshire house fire.

Emergency services were initially called to a house fire in the Seatown area of Gardenstown on Thursday, September 18.

The human remains were recovered from the property on Tuesday after a woman was originally reported unaccounted for.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of the woman who was within the property have been made aware.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Shazza Tiger-Smith

The day following the fire, officers said a woman who was within the building remained unaccounted for and efforts were ongoing to locate her.

Police have confirmed specialist teams will continue work at the scene.