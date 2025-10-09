Dundee incident: Five workers fall unwell after 'potential hazardous materials incident' at flats
An investigation is ongoing at a flat block in Dundee after five workers fell ill in a common close area.
Emergency services were called after the workers fell ill in the multi-storey building on Adamson Court around 12.35pm on Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to a ‘potential hazardous materials incident’ and sent three fire engines to the scene. A detection, identification and monitoring vehicle to conduct tests was also dispatched.
Workers were assessed by ambulance staff and no further action was required.
Enquiries ongoing to establish full circumstances
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a block of flats on Adamson Court, Dundee, following a report of five people taking unwell while working in a common area around 12.35pm on Wednesday, October 8.
“They were checked at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.24pm on Wednesday, October 8, to a potential hazmat incident at a building on Adamson Court, Dundee.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a detection, identification and monitoring vehicle to carry out tests. Five people were assessed at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service, with no further action required.
“Crews have now left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
