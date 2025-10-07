The bird was poisoned with a banned insecticide.

A police appeal has been launched after a bird of prey was poisoned in Aberdeenshire.

The dead sparrowhawk was found in a wooded area near Lumphanan on September 6.

Investigations found the bird had been poisoned with an insecticide which has been banned in the UK since 2008, and is toxic to humans.

Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police Scotland Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer Constable Ann Ashman said: “From enquiries carried out so far, we know this sparrowhawk has been poisoned with insecticide carbosulfan, resulting in a harrowing death.

“Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

“The use of carbosulfan is illegal, with the substance having been banned in the UK since 2008. This substance can cause death in humans, so its illegal use is extremely reckless.

