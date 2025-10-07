Beautiful Scottish bird of prey suffered 'harrowing death' as police probe poisoning in Aberdeenshire
A police appeal has been launched after a bird of prey was poisoned in Aberdeenshire.
The dead sparrowhawk was found in a wooded area near Lumphanan on September 6.
Investigations found the bird had been poisoned with an insecticide which has been banned in the UK since 2008, and is toxic to humans.
Police Scotland Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer Constable Ann Ashman said: “From enquiries carried out so far, we know this sparrowhawk has been poisoned with insecticide carbosulfan, resulting in a harrowing death.
“Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.
“The use of carbosulfan is illegal, with the substance having been banned in the UK since 2008. This substance can cause death in humans, so its illegal use is extremely reckless.
“We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident and will be working with a range of partner organisations. The public has an important role to help us combat wildlife crime. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to us via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”