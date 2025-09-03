Highland crash A99: One person taken to hospital after crash north of Latheron
Police have confirmed one person was taken to hospital following a crash on the A99 north of Latheron.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.55pm on Tuesday.
Officers said one person was taken to hospital “as a precaution”.
The road was closed in both directions on Tuesday and drivers were being urged to avoid the area. Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the road had reopened.
