By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 07:48 BST
The road has now reopened after being closed off in both directions on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed one person was taken to hospital following a crash on the A99 north of Latheron.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.55pm on Tuesday.

The crash was reported to police at 2.55pm on Tuesday placeholder image
The crash was reported to police at 2.55pm on Tuesday | Google Maps

Officers said one person was taken to hospital “as a precaution”.

The road was closed in both directions on Tuesday and drivers were being urged to avoid the area. Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the road had reopened.

