Greenock crime: 'Wilful' flat fire that left man, 67, in hospital being treated as 'attempted murder'
A wilful fire at a Greenock property that left a man hospitalised is now being treated as ‘attempted murder’, detectives say.
Officers were called to a report of a fire on Sir Michael Street at around 2am on Tuesday, August 26.
A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital and was discharged later that day.
Following enquiries, detectives say the incident is being treated as attempted murder.
‘Reckless’ act could have ‘resulted in a fatality’
Detective inspector Nicky Beattie said: “This reckless and despicable act could have resulted in a fatality, and is being investigated as an attempted murder.
“Our officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and we are asking the public with any information, no matter how relevant it may seem, to get in touch.
“I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed something suspicious to contact us.
“Similarly, I am keen to hear from anyone in the area with private CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0250 of August 26. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.