Here are some of the most unusual names given to babies in Scotland last year. Here are some of the most unusual names given to babies in Scotland last year.
Here are some of the most unusual names given to babies in Scotland last year.

Here are 48 unique names given to baby boys in Scotland last year - including Banksy, Daemon and Jihad

National Records of Scotland has revealed a record high number of names given to only one child, with names for baby boys including Howl, Demigod and Kylo.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:12 GMT

Banksy, Daemon and Jihad are among the most unique names given to male babies in Scotland during 2023.

The most popular name for baby boys among parents in Scotland last year was Luca, which pushed the previous favourite Noah to second place. Among baby girls, the name Isla returned to the top spot for the first time since 2020.

And the data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed that there was a record high number of names given to only one child last year, with many unusual names inspired by islands, animals and mythological figures.

One baby boy in Scotland was named Achilles, inspired by the Trojan War hero who was known to be the strongest of all Greek warriors. The unique name can also mean pain or grief. Another boy was named Achilleas, which could be an alternate spelling or refer to the Latin name for the yarrow plant.

1. Achilles

One baby boy in Scotland was named Achilles, inspired by the Trojan War hero who was known to be the strongest of all Greek warriors. The unique name can also mean pain or grief. Another boy was named Achilleas, which could be an alternate spelling or refer to the Latin name for the yarrow plant.

Photo Sales
Six baby boys in Scotland were named Atlas in 2023, which means to endure. It was the name of the Titan who held up the sky in Greek mythology, though it has perhaps been popularised by Atlas, a character in Colleen Hoover's ultra popular book It Ends With Us.

2. Atlas

Six baby boys in Scotland were named Atlas in 2023, which means to endure. It was the name of the Titan who held up the sky in Greek mythology, though it has perhaps been popularised by Atlas, a character in Colleen Hoover's ultra popular book It Ends With Us.

Photo Sales
Perhaps both first born baby boys, with the name taking on its most literal meaning of "first", two children were called Alpha in 2023. One other baby boy was named Alfa, a name which shares the same meaning but with different spellings.

3. Alpha

Perhaps both first born baby boys, with the name taking on its most literal meaning of "first", two children were called Alpha in 2023. One other baby boy was named Alfa, a name which shares the same meaning but with different spellings.

Photo Sales
Simple and abundantly clear, one family in Scotland named their baby boy, Boy.

4. Boy

Simple and abundantly clear, one family in Scotland named their baby boy, Boy.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:BanksybabiesParents