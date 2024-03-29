Banksy, Daemon and Jihad are among the most unique names given to male babies in Scotland during 2023.
The most popular name for baby boys among parents in Scotland last year was Luca, which pushed the previous favourite Noah to second place. Among baby girls, the name Isla returned to the top spot for the first time since 2020.
And the data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed that there was a record high number of names given to only one child last year, with many unusual names inspired by islands, animals and mythological figures.
1. Achilles
One baby boy in Scotland was named Achilles, inspired by the Trojan War hero who was known to be the strongest of all Greek warriors. The unique name can also mean pain or grief. Another boy was named Achilleas, which could be an alternate spelling or refer to the Latin name for the yarrow plant.
2. Atlas
Six baby boys in Scotland were named Atlas in 2023, which means to endure. It was the name of the Titan who held up the sky in Greek mythology, though it has perhaps been popularised by Atlas, a character in Colleen Hoover's ultra popular book It Ends With Us.
3. Alpha
Perhaps both first born baby boys, with the name taking on its most literal meaning of "first", two children were called Alpha in 2023. One other baby boy was named Alfa, a name which shares the same meaning but with different spellings.
4. Boy
Simple and abundantly clear, one family in Scotland named their baby boy, Boy.