Choosing a name for a baby is a big decision for new parents.

Scotland Girl Baby Names 2023: These were the top 13 Scottish female baby names in 2023

The list of most popular baby names has just been released.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT

New records released by National Record of Scotland have revealed what names new Scottish parents chose for thier babies last year.

It was all change at the top - with new number ones for both boys and girls names.

Big movers included names associated with movies - the names of actors in the summer blockbuster movies Oppenheimer and Barbie further increased in popularity, with Cillian up 24 to 99th in the list and Margot up 57 places to 106th.

New entrants in the top 100 names include Oakley, which rose 64 places to 87th and Mabel, which leapt 102 places to joint 93rd.

National Records of Scotland Statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “National Records of Scotland is pleased to welcome all of Scotland’s bundles of joy in 2023. 

 “There are more names in use today than there were in previous generations.

 “The number of different names for boys reached a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names given to only one child in the year.

 “The same pattern was observed for girls’ names, and the variety of names given to girls is still greater than for boys.” 

Here are the most popular 13 names for girls according to the data.

Isla returns to the top slot for the first time since 2020 - with 274 parents picking the name. Of Spanish origin, it simply means 'island'.

1. Isla

There were 266 new Olivias in Scotland last year - putting the name in second place. It's a name of Latin origin coming from the olive tree and meaning 'peace'.

2. Olivia

Taking third sport is Freya - chosen 254 times last year. Derived from the Norse name Freyja, it means 'a noble woman'.

3. Freya

A Latin name meaning 'rival' or 'eager', there were 232 new babies called Emily in Scotland in 2023.

4. Emily

