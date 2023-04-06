All Sections
Unusual Scottish Boy Baby Names: Here are 18 names given to just one baby in Scotland last year - from Freedom to Kanye

National Records of Scotland (NRS) have revealed their annual roundup showing the country’s favourite baby names.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

It saw Noah take top spot – the first time Jack has been beated in 14 years.

Big climbers included Luca, while many traditional names continued their slide down the charts, including David (73rd place), Michael (77th place), and Mathew (52nd).

There was also an increase in the total number of different names chosen by parents for their babies.

NRS Statistician Daniel Burns explained: “Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1,700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

It also means that there are more names chosen for a single baby.

Here are 18 that caught our eye.

One family opted to call their newborn baby Dre last year. Perhaps they are big fans of legendary rapper and preducer Dr. Dre.

It may well be that the parents of Fawkes are not big fans of the Westminster Parliament. It was Guy Fawkes who attempted to blow up the building in 1605.

Mel Gibson famously roared 'freedom' in the Oscar-winning Braveheart. 28 years later a single Scottish family called their son the same thing.

Famously the name of the Norse god of mischief, and played by Tom Hiddleston in the Thor film franchaise, a single Loki was added to the Scottish population last year.

