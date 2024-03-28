New records released by National Record of Scotland have revealed what names new Scottish parents chose for thier babies last year.

It was all change at the top - with new number ones for both boys and girls names.

Big movers included names associated with movies - the names of actors in the summer blockbuster movies Oppenheimer and Barbie further increased in popularity, with Cillian up 24 to 99th in the list and Margot up 57 places to 106th.

New entrants in the top 100 names include Oakley, which rose 64 places to 87th and Mabel, which leapt 102 places to joint 93rd.

National Records of Scotland Statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “National Records of Scotland is pleased to welcome all of Scotland’s bundles of joy in 2023.

“There are more names in use today than there were in previous generations.

“The number of different names for boys reached a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names given to only one child in the year.

“The same pattern was observed for girls’ names, and the variety of names given to girls is still greater than for boys.”

Here are the most popular 13 names for boys according to the data.

1 . Luca Luca became Scotland's most popular boy baby name for the first time in 2023. A total of 344 babies were given the name. It is a shortened version of the Italian name Luciana, meaning 'bringer of light'.

2 . Noah A name of Hebrew origin that means 'rest' or 'peace', there were 336 new Noahs in Scotland in 2023. It made it the second most popular boy baby name.

3 . Leo In third place is Leo, which was used 288 times in 2023. It comes from the Latin word for lion and means 'brave'.