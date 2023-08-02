1 . St Kilda

St Kilda became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986 and it is seen as ‘the most remote island in the British Isles’, even known as the ‘islands at the edge of the world’. A solemn yet fascinating location, it lies roughly 41 miles west of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides, and is considered difficult to reach due to its position surrounded by the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. While it hosts the largest colony of Atlantic Puffins in the UK, it is also known as the former home of Gaelic-speaking islanders for thousands of years before their way of life became unsustainable in 1930, it has since rested chillingly uninhabited. Photo: via WikiCommons