The tranquil Scottish family house that's appearing on Scotland's Home of the Year

When the Osbourne family - couple, Laura and Robert, and daughter, Grace - watch the South episode of Scotland's Home of the Year, they’ll be raising a glass to granny, Liz.

She was a massive SHOTY fan, but sadly passed on a couple of years ago, so Grace entered the BBC Scotland show as a tribute to her beloved relative.

“She’s not here, but she’d be delighted that we’re on it,” says Robert.

At first, the thought of being on television terrified Laura, as she is rather shy. It was a bit of a shock to find out they’d made the shortlist.

“I’m quite a reserved, quiet person, who doesn’t put myself out there,” she says.

However, she’s been brave, as the Osbourne home, Craigmount, near Dalbeattie, is worth showing off.

In the penultimate episode of this series of SHOTY, it’ll be going up against a Georgian maisonette in Dumfries and a modernised U-shaped home in Peebles, with only one slot left for the grand final at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

In 2017, the Osbournes, complete with pug, Ethel, moved into the late Nineteenth-century semi-detached property, which is made from the distinctive local granite.

“That’s unique to certain areas,” says Robert, who is known as Ozzy. “It’s slightly darker than some of the other stone and it’s quite volcanic, so you get a sparkle”.

Over the last eight years, they’ve added an extension, and completely renovated the building.

This has included knocking walls down, so that they could extend the main bedroom, add an en-suite and Laura could fulfil her lifelong dream of having a dressing room.

“From being in my early twenties, I dreamt about having one and now I’ve got that, it feels quite surreal, but it’s just through hard work and determination and a very talented husband and team of workers,” she says.

They’ve essentially ‘downsized’ the building from five bedrooms, to three spacious and luxurious ones.

Laura also really wanted to have a copper bath. This was the key item in her ‘vision’ for the property, and Robert made it happen, with his magpie-like skills. He’s become an expert at sourcing items, without having to spend loads of money.

“I’d spend my nights scrolling on my iPad, through Facebook Marketplace and eBay,” he says.

Is there anything they’ve wanted that he hasn’t been able to find online?

“No, he always comes up with the goods, to be honest,” says Laura, a former nurse in the learning disability sector.

He’s found his forte. “I went from designing cowsheds to designing houses, “ adds Robert, who has retired from his job in farming.

Now, they have this theatrical freestanding metal tub in a raised, black-painted wood-panelled nook in the bathroom. It looks like something you’d find in a five-star hotel.

Another favourite piece is their Jacobean set of drawers, which Robert found for sale in Bristol, so drove an epic 700 miles to pick it up.

“I’ll always try to do a round trip, so buy a few things in the same direction and collect them all in one journey,” he says. “On my longest day trip, I left home at 2am and got home at 9pm at night”.

This journey was worth it, as it has become one of their favourite pieces, as is their brass standard lamp, which they picked up from a slightly more local dealer.

They usually display the antiques in the older part of the house, and keep it contemporary in the extension.

This included the kitchen, which has a very cool and modern feel, with a pale grey colour scheme that echoes the granite walls, a marbled breakfast bar and industrial copper lighting, as well as a swag of hops above the windows.

The pair see the decor as a joint effort. After all, they share the same style, with a preference for quirky pieces, and nothing that matches too uniformly. They love rich colours, like midnight blues, terra cotta and teal, but there’s a bit of wallpaper, too, such as the hummingbird and blossom emblazoned version in the bedroom. This space has a romantic vibe, with a brass bedstead, quilt and blush-hued cushions.

Every room is full of things they’ve all agreed on.

“It’s been a combination of the three of us, putting the designs together and coming up with a mutual decision,” says Laura. ” I’d describe our style as ‘a bit of everything’. We like period stuff with a bit of industrial in there too”.

Her favourite room is the much-longed-for dressing room, closely followed by the bathroom, while Robert is a fan of the living room, as it has a double-sided log burner under a lintel.

As he says, he can watch the bird feeders from this room. They get lots of wildlife, he tells me.

“Stop it, you’re making us sound old!” says Laura.

They’ve been focused on the house until now, so the couple are only just getting into gardening.

It’s just finding the time. Robert says that everyone told him he’d have loads of that, when they retired, but he’s amazed how busy they still are.

Thus, the outside space, which extends round the front and back of the house, is something of an ongoing project.

“It was a huge panic, trying to throw some grass seed on before the crew arrived,” says Robert, who has also been collecting shells from the beach, to decorate the patio. “It’s just this summer that I’ve had the chance to spend a bit of time getting plants. But gardens take years to develop. We’ve got a stunning view of the sea, so we want to try to utilize that, as we do in the house”.

Scotland’s Home of the Year, Ep6/7: South, Monday May 26, BBC One Scotland, 8.30-9.00pm, www.bbc.co.uk

1 . The open plan kitchen IWC Media Photo: IWC Media Photo Sales

2 . The kitchen and breakfast table IWC Media Photo: IWC Media Photo Sales

3 . The living room with wood burning stove IWC Media Photo: IWC Media Photo Sales