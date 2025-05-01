Overjoyed Edinburgh pensioner hosts his first ever exhibition aged 88

An inspiring Edinburgh pensioner has been left overjoyed after staging his first-ever art exhibition at the age of 88, following encouragement from his daughter.

Martin Birkhans, a resident at luxury care home Cramond Residence, recently unveiled Sketches from a Wheelchair, a powerful series of paintings inspired by nature.

A figure of resilience, Martin began his time at the home determined to walk again, a goal he achieved with the support of the home’s physiotherapists.

After recently returning to wheelchair use, Martin began channelling his energy into painting, transforming the challenges he faced into a new creative outlet.

Speaking after the exhibition, Martin said: “I never imagined so many people would turn out to look at my paintings, I’m truly humbled. I’ve always painted for my own enjoyment, so seeing others come to see my art was very special.

“The idea of holding an exhibition wasn’t mine, my daughters insisted. But I’m glad they did, it was a lovely day, full of conversation and connection. Some people saw things in the paintings that even I hadn’t noticed.

“I often sit by the window looking into the garden and sketch what I see, the flowers, the light, the shadows. My daughters also send me pictures of places they know I love. It’s from these glimpses that the paintings begin.

“I’m not one for fuss, but this felt meaningful. I’m pleased people came, and even more pleased they enjoyed what they saw. If someone walks away feeling inspired to try something new, that’s a bonus.”

The exhibition was held in the cinema space at Cramond Residence, where a wide range of fellow residents, friends, and guests gathered to admire Martin’s work.

Following the exhibition, Martin has chosen to gift his artworks rather than sell them, with family members and close friends given the first opportunity to select pieces before they are shared with others who have supported him.

Richard Annan, Head of Sales and Marketing at Cramond Residence said: “We are constantly being inspired by Martin and It was wonderful to see his work receive the attention it deserves.

“The atmosphere on the day was brilliant, the venue was full, and it meant so much to see so many people come along to support Martin.

“The staff and I were all moved by the turnout, and it was a real moment of pride for everyone involved.

“We’re always looking for ways to support our residents’ passions, and I am so pleased that our team were able to play a role in helping to put on such a fantastic event for Martin.

Martin approaches his art with the same curiosity that defined his career as a respected senior lecturer at the Edinburgh School of Architecture.

Creativity has always been at the heart of his life, shared with his late wife, Joan Lingard, a renowned author, and present throughout his family.

Born in Latvia, Martin and his family were forced to relocate to Canada in 1948 following the Russian occupation.

His sister, a professional painter who still lives in Canada, continues that creative legacy, and her artwork now hangs alongside paintings by their father in Martin’s room at Cramond Residence.

The team at Cramond has been instrumental in supporting Martin’s artistic journey, encouraging him to explore his creativity despite health challenges that have prevented him from enjoying former hobbies such as golf and fishing.

