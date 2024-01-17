It’s the reality TV programme that’s gripping the nation, but an unexpected star of the show is the host, Claudia Winkleman’s jumpers.

For anyone who’s been living under a rock (or perhaps taking longer than usual to return to normality from Christmas) The Traitors is back on BBC1. The reality TV programme, which aired for the first time last year, became a surprise hit for the BBC, earning it and host Claudia Winkleman a Bafta.

What are The Traitors?

The Traitors is a reality television show, set in a Scottish castle, which sees 22 strangers, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, who undertake different missions to win a £120,000 prize fund. The Traitors and Faithful work together on the missions, but each night the Traitors kill off one Faithful and each evening, anyone can be banished at the round table meeting. The Faithful need to banish all Traitors as, if there are any left at the end of the game, they’ll take home the prize pot leaving the Faithfuls with nothing.

While the concept, beautiful location and range of contestants are entertaining enough, Claudia Winkleman adds to the mix with witty comments to camera (a bit like Richard O'Brien of Crystal Maze fame) as well as occasional shouts of encouragement during missions. While Winkleman is known for her fake tan, dark eye makeup and signature fringe, her outfits this season have been the talk of social media. If you’re still coveting the dark green cable knit with acid house face elbows (as I am), then read on….

Claudia Winkleman wears Bella Freud herringbone tweed £1,250. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA

Who is Claudia Winkleman’s stylist?

Claudia’s stylist is Sinead McKeefry. She has been with her for a while, including putting together her outfits for Strictly Come Dancing. McKeefry is a Central Saint Martins graduate and has spoken about Claudia and her love of winter, wearing black and having a uniform.

Claudia Winkleman wears Officine Generale coat £1,320; Brora jumper, £185; Cordings Wincanton check trousers, £179; Hunter wellies, £125. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA

Claudia’s Traitors look has been described as gothic, Scandi-noir aesthetic and includes a lot of chunky knits, tweed and fingerless gloves. McKeefry has described the look for this series as “Ronnie Corbett meets Princess Anne meets Madonna (in the Guy Ritchie days!)”

Where to buy Claudia Winkleman’s jumpers, gloves and coats

We’re about halfway through The Traitors, but Claudia’s outfits have been causing a stir online since the first episode aired on 2 January 2024. The chunky knits, tweed coats and accessories such as chunky scarves are from a mix of high end high street and designer labels. A lot of the cashmere is from Brora in Scotland as well as Johnstons of Elgin. As with most things Claudia wears that grab headlines, including her floor length tweed herringbone coat from Bella Freud (£1,200), they’ve sold fast but some other colourways or sizes may still be in stock.

Claudia Winkleman wears Saint Laurent black velvet blazer, £2,175; Self Portrait blouse, £182; Commando's velvet leggings, £89 and Dr Martens, £219. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA

One of the most ionic jumpers was the dark green cable knit (worn in episode two) that had yellow smiley faces on each elbow. It’s from a menswear brand called Kapital and is called patch smiley jumper and is priced at a whopping £480 - and it’s sold out in that colour but you can still get it in other colours. This was worn with a mohair kilt from Brora at £155. Claudia’s cream cable knit polo neck jumper is from Albaray and is £55 while the Fair Isle jumper worn on episode three is also from Brora and is paired with a £1,300 Officine-generale cashmere coat, houndstooth trousers from Brora (sold out) and Hunter wellies.

Next up there was the Cashmere Float Stitch Jumper, £895, from Johnstons of Elgin worn with khaki jodhpur leggings (by Wardrobe NYC, Stretch-Ponte Leggings, £380). A classic Burberry mac is also worn alongside a The Row wool and cashmere brown cardigan that’s over £1,000. Blouses are from brands such as LK Bennet and the velvet studded mini dress is from Vampire’s Wife, a favourite of the TV star (it’s £645 in the sale). Claudia’s red fingerless gloves are from Amazon while her knitted cashmere wrist warmers are from Brora (£59). Find out more about featured outfits and designers here.