Fans of the BBC television show will have the chance to see some of their favourites in the flesh this month.

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to Glasgow this month.

It's one of the most-watched programmes on British television - and Strictly Come Dancing is no set to pack out venues across the UK for a sequin-studded live spectacular.

Launched in 2004, there have now been 21 series of the celebrity dance show, with the most recent winner being Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who took the Glitterball Trophy with professional partner Vito Coppola.

In 2008 the show took to the road for the first time and it has continued to tour every year since (other than the inevitable Covid-enforced break).

Now it's back and there's good news for Scottish Strictly fans - there are several opportunities to see the show.

Here's everything you need to know

When can I see Strictly Come Dancing Live in Scotland?

There will be no less than four chances to see Strictly Come Dancing Live at Glasgow's OVO Hydro as follows:

Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm

Saturday, January 27, at 2.30pm

Saturday, January 27, at 7.30pm

Sunday, January 28, at 7.30pm.

Who will be performing?

The couple taking part are as follows:

Strictly champion Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Actor and model Bobby Brazier dancing with Dianne Buswell

Tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima

Journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal

Broadcaster and presenter Angela Scanlon dancing with Carlos Gu.

Presenter Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Bad Education star Layton Williams and pertner Nikita Kuzmin

Also appearing will be professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu.

Who will be judging and presenting?

It wouldn't be Strictly without the judges, and Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will all be on hand to give expert feedback. The show will be hosted by BBC Two Strictly - It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available for all date and can be purchased here. Prices start at £41.45.

What are the event timings?

Doors for the show will open around an hour before it starts at 7.30pm on the Friday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, and 1.30pm on Sunday.

What is the format?

The live show largely follows the same format as the television show, with the couples dancing before the judges critique their performance. There will also be show dances performed by the professionals. At the end of the evening the audience get to vote for their favourite via text to win a Glitterball Trophy.

Are there age restrictions?

There are no age restrictions for Strictly Come Dancing at the Hydro.

What have the celebrities said about the tour?

Angela Scanlon said: “I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang! Let’s go!”

Annabel Croft said: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else. Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can't wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano."

Bobby Brazier said: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour! I've heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds next year.”