The seaside 'labour of love' restaurant that's opened in time for the Edinburgh Festival

There’s an Irish twist at this new establishment

If you want to escape the Edinburgh Festival hordes, try an exciting new restaurant that’s just off the beaten track.

Follow the sound of the seagulls to the newly opened Norah at Newhaven , with its views of the lighthouse and the Firth of Forth.

It’s owned by thirtysomething couple Claire Hanrahan and Andrew Ainslie. We asked Ainslie to tell us more about their new project.

Tell us about your backgrounds

Norah is the first venture from Claire and I. We met seven years ago when she moved to Edinburgh from her home in Dublin on completion of a culinary arts degree at Dublin's DIT. Over the past seven years, she’s built up her career through the kitchens of Edinburgh with spells at Fhior, 27 Elliott's, Ardfern and as sous chef for the Palmerston. While, without a background in hospitality, I’ve spent my career working with independent menswear retail in Scotland and helping build spaces which foster community engagement. We had always had shared conversations about opening our own space, and having both worked in owner-operated venues and, after making a visit to see Claire's fellow 27 Elliott’s alumni, Harris McNeill at Eastfield in Dundee, we were given the push to open Norah.

Why Newhaven?

After moving to Newhaven three years ago we were instantly taken with the community, as we knew half of our street on a first name basis within the first week of moving in. We knew that creating a community focused, neighbourhood restaurant was the direction we wanted to go - taking inspiration from spaces like Sonny Stores in Bristol and Assasination Custard in Dublin. After spending six months working on an alternative location in Newhaven the opportunity came up to take over the premises at 3 Pier Place which is conveniently located just around the corner from our house. The space has been host to a number of venues over its long history - from the Market Buffet cafe which stood under numerous owners for well over 40 years, to a Thai restaurant Port of Siam which is still remembered with fond regards by the locals of Newhaven. Prior to becoming Norah the space at 3 Pier Place was The Harbour Bistro - a set menu bistro owned and operated by Michael Neave (formerly of Michael's Steak and Seafood on Jeffrey Street).

What did the property used to be and what have you done to the interior?

After taking over the premises our main focus was to turn what was previously a cavernous, romantic bistro into a light-filled, welcoming and homely space. Without any major backing behind us, the build of Norah was a labour of love. We spent six weeks painting, sanding, tiling and building a space that we ourselves would want to spend time in. We are incredibly blessed that one of our closest friends is an incredibly talented carpenter with a keen eye for design (this year his flat in Comely Bank made the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year). We worked with Max, who owns Stockbridge Kitchens & Carpentry, to redesign the bar, add mirrors and windows to bring more light into the space and rebuild the previously light-absorbing ceiling. What we hope, is to have created a place that feels refined and is clearly built with our love and consideration.

Why the name?

It comes from Claire’s late grandmother - Norah Hanrahan. She was larger than life and is one of the main reasons behind Claire's love for food and hospitality, and snapshots of her life in Co. Mayo Ireland are dotted all around our restaurant's walls. There are plenty of nods to Claire's homeland throughout the restaurant. There is a St. Brigid's Cross hanging by the door and Norah's own original kitchen scales on our back wall. We have also looked to incorporate some Irish elements into our offering - using memories of Norah's apple pie, Sunday morning soda bread and holiday breakfasts to build the menu.

Any favourite producers?

We're looking to work as locally as possible for sourcing our produce; Welch's supplies our fish from just a 30 second walk away. The Palmerston supply our bread, Carter our Coffee, Castle Game for our meat, and Company Bakery for all of our takeaway pastries.

What's the signature dish?

The clear favourite so far has been our smoked haddock chowder which is served with a slice of homemade soda bread and Irish butter. This is a dish which brings back memories of spending time in the southwest of Ireland and is one of the dishes which is sure to stay on the menu. We also have a soft spot for the sausage, egg and chips which is available at both breakfast and lunch. We are offering loaves of fresh soda bread to takeaway everyday and these have been a big hit amongst the Irish contingent in Edinburgh. At the moment we're offering breakfast and lunch from Thursday to Monday with a seasonally changing menu and using the best produce available to us. Moving forward, we also plan to offer set menu dinners on a Friday night and have pop-ups booked in for every second Monday from the end of August with chefs from around Scotland.

Will the menu remain the same or be ever evolving?

We want to ensure we remain a neighborhood spot for the locals of Newhaven. While we are offering dishes such as gnudi and panisse, which show of Claire’s talents as a chef, we are committed to keeping our menu loaded with approachable breakfast and lunch options such as our £3.50 porridge, and we hope to have people joining us for breakfast regularly through the week. We're delighted that already we have some neighbors joining us on a daily basis for a coffee and a porridge and hope they become regular faces in Norah.