Lannan | Zac and Zac

It’s phase two of development for the popular shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you recently visited Edinburgh’s most popular bakery, Lannan, only to find that its shutters were down, don’t fret.

The Stockbridge business, which is known for its daily early morning queues that stretch along Hamilton Place, has undergone some recent improvements, and is now open again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it may look the same on the outside, the changes mean that the lower ground floor has been renovated, so that they can increase production volume of their beautiful Viennoiseries, cakes and tarts. The demand has only grown since they won La Liste’s Best Pastry Opening in 2024.

We asked the owner, Darcie Maher, to tell us more.

Darcie Maher | James Porteous

What’s happened at Lannan?

We’ve undergone big renovations to expand our back of house workspace, and we have loads of exciting plans in place that will go hand in hand with having a larger production area.

What was the previous use of the space you’ve expanded into?

We’d previously been renting it out to another business.

What difference will the additional workspace make?

When I initially designed the kitchen at Lannan it was for two to three people to work in. We’re now a wonderfully strong team of 14, which makes the space very difficult to work in. Renovating has given our bakers and front of house staff the space to work more efficiently. We’ve now got two walk-in fridges, a walk-in freezer, a huge dry store, an office and a lift that connects it all. This will allow us to make double the amount of pastries, cakes and sandwiches that we currently produce. I’m also going to have space downstairs to properly develop new recipes and further broaden our offerings. It will also enable us to open for five days instead of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be more 'behind the scenes' space, so you won't all be photographed as you work?

All the new space will be behind the scenes, and a huge push to make this happen so quickly is the issue we have with people photographing us while we’re working. I want our staff to have a space where they feel comfortable and can regain some sense of anonymity. I’ve tried my best to resolve the issue in our current space, but unfortunately the only solution is having a workspace that isn't visible to the public at all.

Is the look and feel the same?

The interiors are staying the same, the shop will still feel like Lannan and stay true to my original designs.

Is it difficult, when you're so successful, to press pause to make changes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been very difficult to close for such a long time, we’ve had so many messages from potential customers who’ve travelled to visit us despite us being closed. I announced the closure back in October in the hopes that it would prevent this from happening. We also have staff members to pay despite being closed. The renovation has come at a huge cost, but we know it’ll enrich the experience of both our staff and customers now it's completed.

Has this been in the pipeline for a while?

It was part of our five year plan, we’re very fortunate to have generated enough funds in our first year to cover the cost of expanding far sooner than expected.

2024 was a huge year for you, what are your plans for 2025?

We have some huge plans coming up this year. The current renovations are part of phase two, but I’m already working on phase three in the background which will be announced later in the year.

Have you any new inspirations from your travels?

We’re going to see more Alpine inspired pastries in February. I brought back some beautiful tomme de brebis cheese from the French Alps to put on the menu. It’ll be paired with roscoff onions braised in vin jaune, and pickled winter chanterelles.

Rhubarb and pistachio Danish | Darcie Maher

Do you think you'll ever open a second branch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve talked about it, but we have no solid plans as of yet. I think part of Lannan’s charm is that it’s all contained on one little corner of Stockbridge. I’d like to open another business in the future, but I don't think it’ll be another Lannan.

Any surprise goodies for those queuing now that you’ve reopened?

You’ll have to wait and see! (It’s pink, it looks like celery and it’s grown by candlelight in Yorkshire).