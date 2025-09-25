The 10 ‘best things to do’ in Edinburgh in 2025 - based on TripAdvisor reviews

Scotland’s capital city is jam-packed with activities for every type of visitor - from cozy bookshops and historic landmarks to hill walks. It’s no surprise that millions of people flock to Edinburgh every year to soak up its splendour.

But with so much to do, deciding what to see during a trip to the city can be tricky.

Checking out the reviews of the main attractions of a city before visiting is always sensible to avoid any disappointments or wasting your cash.

To make it easier, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created an Edinburgh attraction report - compiling the ultimate top ten list of highest reviewed things to do in the city, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The list is based on TripAdvisor’s ‘traveller rankings’, which ranks places and attractions based on the quality, recency, and quantity of traveller reviews.

Here’s all the sites that made it on to the top ten.

Royal Yacht Britannia The Royal Yacht Britannia is moored just two miles from Edinburgh's city centre at Ocean Terminal. It is the former floating residence of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, sailing over 1,000,000 nautical miles across the globe between 1953 to 1997. Tourists can now admire the ship's five decks, engine room and Queen Elizabeth II's favourite room - the Sun Lounge

Arthur's Seat Arthur's Seat is an extinct volcano in the heart of Edinburgh. It is a popular place for walking and is one of the most scenic spots in whole of the city, offering panoramic views of the skyline. It's just a short walk from the Scottish Parliament, the Palace of Holyrood and the city's Old Town

The Real Mary King's Close The Real Mary King's Close, on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile, takes visitors through a warren of 17th-century streets, revealing the history, secrets and struggles of its deceased residents. It runs tours all day long and is a top-rated favourite among tourists