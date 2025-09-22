The top three named beaches are all in Scotland.

Some of Scotland’s most picturesque beaches have been named the best in the UK to visit this autumn.

Research conducted by QR Code Generator revealed the highest-rated beaches across the UK, with the top three all situated in Scotland.

The analysis used Tripadvisor review data to find the highest rated beaches in the UK.

Luskentyre Beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides came first in the study.

It received 93.79 per cent of reviews rating it five stars. There were 1,143 reviews in total.

Luskentyre Beach in the Outer Hebrides. | AFP via Getty Images

The beach boasts white sands, blue-green waters and was named one of the UK’s best beaches in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Regularly featuring in roundups of the best beaches in the world, Luskentyre is famed for its clean white sands and vivid aquamarine water.

Scarista rated ‘best place to live’ on Harris

Scarista Beach in Harris ranked second with 90.50 per cent of reviews rating it five stars. It received 221 reviews in total.

Less than six miles from Luskentyre Beach, it is rated as the best place to visit on the Isle of Harris.

This white sandy beach speckled with seashells looks out into the Atlantic Ocean and features jaw-dropping views across the Harris hills.

It is also dog-friendly, making it the ideal spot for a walk with your pet.

Coming in third place on the list is Camusdarach Beach in Morar.

With 88.54 per cent of reviews on Tripadvisor giving it a perfect five-star rating, the beach is a great spot for swimming and rock pooling. It received 349 reviews in total.

Film buffs may also recognise Camusdarach from the movie Local Hero.

Meanwhile Sandwood Bay Beach, in Sutherland, ranked fifth with 88.10 per cent of five star ratings. It received 210 reviews in total.

It is a natural bay best known for its remote 1-mile-long beach and Am Buachaille which is a sea stack.

Behind the bay's large dunes stretches the freshwater Sandwood Loch.

