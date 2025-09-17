Scotland is a country blessed with a wide range of wonderful hotels for every taste an budget - from sprawling five star country houses, to quirky rooms above traditional pubs.
But when you really want to treat yourself, it’s hard to beat a luxury spa hotel.
These are the establishments that take their pleasure in your leisure - offering a range of treatments to make you feel wonderful, alongside the likes of pools, saunas, steamrooms and jazuzzis.
And, after you’ve availed yourself of these facilities, there are comfortable bars and restaurants to enjoy the best food and drink.
Here are the 11 best, according to travel website Tripadvisor.
1. Douneside House
Located in Tarland, around 30 miles from Aberdeen, guests at Douneside House have access to a health club featuring an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room and a fully-equipped gym. There's also tennis, mini golf, fitness classes, a restaurant serving up meals made from local produce, and a bar for an evening tipple. It's rated the top spa hotel in Scotland according to reviewers at Tripadvisor. | www.booking.com
2. Auchrannie
Second place goes to the Auchrannie Resort, on the glorious island of Arran - known as 'Scotland in miniature'. The spa features two indoor pools, a steamroom and a turbo spa. There's also a gym, a beauty salon, and three award-winning restaurants. That's enough to keep anybody occupied for a few days - and all within a 20 minute walk of the ferry terminal, so you don't even need to bring the car. | www.booking.com
3. Trigony Hotel and Garden Spa
Taking third place is the Trigony Hotel and Garden Spa, located just to the north of Dumfries. The spa features a range of treatments, alongside a hot tub and sauna. When you're finished there you can enjoy sitting on the terrace with a drink and eating in the highly-rated restaurant. It's also dog friendly so the whole family can stay. | www.booking.com
4. The Balmoral Hotel
Occupying a prime spot on Edinburgh's Princes Street, the Balmoral is both a famous landmark and one of Scotland's most luxurious hotels. There's a Michelin-apprived restaurant, a pool, a gym, sauna, a Turkish steam room, five treatment rooms and an exercise studio. Rooms come with spacious marble bathrooms and many have views over Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. For an extra treat enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court or sample a few of the over 500 whiskies at the SCOTCH bar. | www.booking.com