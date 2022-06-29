Everybody loves to get an inside look at their music habits, whether that’s from Spotify’s own Unwrapped, the Spotify Pie Chart trend, or the more recent Icebergify. Now, there’s a new kid on the block: Receiptify.

Here’s how to get your own stylised receipt of all your favourite songs, whether you listen on Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm.

What is Receiptify?

Receiptify is a website and app, made by Michelle Lui. Its creation was inspired by the Instagram account @albumreceipts, where popular album setlists are displayed in a receipt format.

Now, you can create an even more personalised version of all your most listened to songs from Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm. If you download the Receiptify app, you can also share your receipts for other people to compare their own to.

How to create your own Spotify receipt

To create your own, simply go to this website and log into your Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm account. You’ll then have to give permission for the tool to use data.

Next, you’ll be able to choose to create from a receipt based on your music taste over the last month, six months, or over all time. For whatever option you choose, you’ll get a receipt-style graphic of your top ten songs.

The length of the song is denoted as the ‘amount' you bought, with the name and artist listed under the description. It’ll also be personalised to you, with your name printed at the top of your mock receipt.